The Navasota Rattlers season came to an end Friday after a 26-14 loss to Midlothian Heritage in the Area round of the playoffs.

Midlothian Heritage took a 19-14 lead on a Cullen Stone touchdown lead in the fourth quarter. Navasota had a chance to take the lead, but Midlothian Heritage returned a fumble for a touchdown sealing the victory with under two minutes to play.