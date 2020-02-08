Navasota girls beat Smithville on Senior Night 51-39

The Navasota girls basketball team beat Smithville 51-39 at Rattler Gym Friday night for their final home game of the season.

Both teams got off to a slow start, with each making a lone field goal in the first quarter. With some free throws, the Lady Rattlers led 9-2 after the first. Both teams got going in the second, trading buckets, Navasota led 15-10 midway through the quarter. The Lady Rattlers pulled away to win their final home game 51-39.

Navasota will play their final game of the regular season at Giddings on Tuesday.

Smithville will host La Grange on Tuesday.