Navasota girls pick up 68-38 home victory over Brenham

The Navasota girls basketball team beat Brenham 68-38 at Rattler Gym Tuesday night.

At halftime, the Lady Rattlers got out to a 35-20 lead. Both teams got out to a slow start to begin the third quarter. Navasota then went on a 7-0 run before Brenham finally got on the scoreboard in the second half with three minutes left in the third.

The Lady Cubs tried to cut the lead in the fourth quarter, beating the press and scoring in transition. Navasota answered and ran away to close out the game for the 68-38 victory.

Navasota will be on the road thursday to take on Concordia Lutheran in Tomball.

Brenham will travel to A&M Consolidated next Tuesday.