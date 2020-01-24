Navasota girls top Giddings 46-35, Gates recognized for 800 career wins

The Navasota girls basketball team beat Giddings 46-35 at Rattler Gym Friday night. Head Coach Tommy Gates was recognized following the game for 800 career wins, a feat he accomplished December 12th against Ft. Bend Austin.

It was a low scoring affair in the first half with the Lady Rattlers leading 16-9 at the break. Navasota was able to take advantage of turnovers in the third quarter to increase their lead 28-16. Giddings rallied, but Navasota was able to hold off the Buffaloes 46-35.

Following the game, Coach Gates took center court and was presented with a framed "800" jersey, a basketball, and a signed picture/plaque by the team commemorating his milestone of 800 career wins. Gates is top ten all-time of winning-est coaches in Texas high school basketball.

Navasota will play next at Caldwell on Tuesday.

Giddings will host Smithville Tuesday.