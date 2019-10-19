Navasota seals victory against Stafford with goal line interception

The Navasota Rattlers (4-4, 4-0) held off the Stafford Spartans (2-5, 2-1) with late game heroics with a goal line interception to seal the victory, 10 to 7.

For most of the game, it was a test of defense as the only points that came in the first half from a Miguel Alvarado 36 yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

The first touchdown of the game came with less than five minutes left in the game from Spartans Churchill Williams who scored at the goal line when quarterback Cameron Peters failed on a quarterback sneak before handing it to Churchill.

Navasota would be able to march down the field and Darick Henderson would go 25 yards for the touchdown to put the Rattlers up with almost three minutes left in the game.

The Spartans would make some big plays to get them into the redzone with less than a minute in the game.

The Spartans were third and goal with seventeen seconds left when Cameron Peters pass would be intercepted in the endzone by Tavarus Baker, sealing the Rattlers victory over the Spartans, 10 to 7.

The Navasota who remain unbeaten in district play will travel to Houston to take on the Yates Lions on Saturday, October 26. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.