Navasota falls short in home-opener to Sealy 29-0

The Navasota Rattlers opened up their home portion of their football schedule with Sealy.

In the first half, the Rattlers defense forced a couple of turnovers but were unable to turn that into points. Their biggest offensive drive came at the end of the second quarter, but time expired after the Rattlers were unable to convert on 1st and goal.

Sealy's offense took off in the third quarter, and the Tigers rolled to a 29-0 victory.

The Rattlers will be at home next week as they host Rudder High School.