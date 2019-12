Navasota Head Girls Basketball Coach Tommy Gates reached 800 career wins.

Gates got to 799 at home in a 68-38 victory over Brenham. The Rattlers then competed in the Brookshire Royal tournament and took down Ft. Bend Austin on Thursday.

Gates reaches this milestone after 10 district championships, 7 trips to the regional tournament, and a state tournament appearance for Navasota. The Rattlers will be in action again Tuesday at Sealy.