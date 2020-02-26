Nevill twins announced they will play college volleyball at Trinity Valley

Iola High School Head Volleyball Coach Jamie McDougald looked on Wednesday morning as Tatum and Taylor Nevill signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their volleyball careers at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.

Tatum (pictured left) plans on pursuing a degree in elementary education, while Taylor (pictured right) is considering a business finance degree. Both were two time All State volleyball selections and were part of Iola's State Championship team in 2016.

Both Tatum and Taylor sighted the closeness of the Cardinal team chemistry as a reason that won them over not to mention that their dad went to school there as well after graduating from Iola High School back in the day.