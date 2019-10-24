New Mexico Alumni Association honors Pat Henry with 2019 Lobo Award

The University of New Mexico Alumni Association has announced the recipients of its annual awards and selected Texas A&M track and field head coach Pat Henry for its 2019 Lobo Award.

Henry, a 1973 graduate of New Mexico, will be honored during the Alumni Association’s All-University Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Whyte Room at the Hyatt Regency Downtown. The public is invited to the breakfast, which begins at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person and reservations are required through the UNM Alumni website.

The Lobo Award honors a UNM graduate distinguished by professional achievement or dedication to the betterment of the University.

Henry has totaled 36 NCAA Division I national team championships during his coaching career, which includes 27 titles with LSU and nine at Texas A&M. Henry also won a pair of NJCAA national championships while coaching at Blinn Junior College in Brenham.

In achieving the most NCAA team championships by a head coach for indoor and outdoor track and field, Henry is currently the active leader for national team titles in any NCAA sport.

At LSU he became the first coach to win consecutive men’s and women’s NCAA Outdoor championships in 1989 and 1990. Twenty years later, Henry match that feat at Texas A&M with consecutive men’s and women’s NCAA Outdoor championships in 2009 and 2010. Then he became the first coach to accomplish three consecutive titles when Texas A&M claimed both NCAA Outdoor titles in 2011.

In the past 15 years under Henry, Texas A&M has had an individual or relay claim a NCAA championship each season, reaching a total of 48 titles with 33 individual and 15 relay champions. Over that same time frame Texas A&M athletes have set a World record, an American record and 15 collegiate records.