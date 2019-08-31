New Mexico coach Davie hospitalized after 'serious' incident

New Mexico says football coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital Saturday night after "a serious medical incident" following the team's game against Sam Houston State.

Athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement after the Lobos won 39-31 at home in Albuquerque. Nunez said the university will release more information as it becomes available.

"We ask that you keep the Davie family in your prayers," Nunez said.

Davie, 64, is in his eighth season as New Mexico coach.

