New Mexico not yet evaluating who will coach vs Notre Dame

A New Mexico spokesman says the team has not yet reached the point of making coaching decisions for the Lobos' Sept. 14 game against Notre Dame.

Coach Bob Davie, who is 64, had a "serious medical incident" Saturday following New Mexico's season-opening victory against Sam Houston State.

He said in a statement Sunday that he expects to fully recover. He thanked the UNM Hospital staff who treated him at a "critical time."

The nature of his medical episode remained unclear Tuesday.

New Mexico spokesman Frank Mercogliano says the team is "not to the point" of making decisions about the game next week at Notre Dame.

Davie is a former Notre Dame coach. He's in his eighth season leading New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reports there was no acting head coach at the Lobos' practice Monday. The coordinators ran practice for their squads.

