No. 10 A&M remains home to host LSU Thursday

The No. 10 Texas A&M women's basketball team remains at home to close out the week of play hosting LSU on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. The Aggies look to notch their first double-digit win streak since the 2014-15 season after picking up their ninth straight victory in a routing of Ole Miss, 79-35, Monday night. LSU enters the game at 11-3 on the season, 1-1 in league play, as it aims to get back on track after suffering its first conference loss of the year, falling 69-65 at Missouri on Sunday.

About the Matchup

• Thursday's game against LSU marks the 28th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Tigers, with A&M holding a 14-13 advantage in the series.

• The home team has earned the victory in each of the last seven regular season meetings ... A&M boasts an 8-3 all-time record against the Tigers in College Station.

• Neither team has won back-to-back games in the series since A&M claimed a pair of wins between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, both coming in College Station.

• Last season, the Aggies avenged a 63-52 loss in Baton Rouge with a 59-55 win at Reed Arena a month later, as Kayla Wells led three Aggies in double figures with 16 points.

• Head coach Gary Blair sits at 21-20 all-time against the Tigers and boasts a 10-6 record against LSU head coach Nikki Fargas.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter was recognized for the outstanding junior season she's having as she was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List Wednesday.

• Carter currently ranks fourth on A&M's all-time career scoring list as she upped her career total to 1,830 after adding 13 points against Ole Miss.

• Carter sits in second in the SEC and ranks sixth in the nation, averaging 22.5 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 54 games ... She has scored in double figures in 79 of her 80 career games.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington ranks third in the SEC, averaging 4.7 assists per game, and has the fourth-best assist/turnover ratio in the conference (2.4).

• Junior forward N'dea Jones recorded her third straight double-double with 10 and 12 against Ole Miss ... She moved into second in the SEC, averaging 10.5 boards per game.

• Head Coach Gary Blair is three wins away from his 400th at Texas A&M.

• Earlier this season Coach Blair became the fifth active head coach to surpass 800 wins in his head coaching career after a 72-43 win over Houston on Dec. 15.

• A&M is out to its best start through 15 games since 2010-11 (19-1), and is in the midst of a nine-game win streak, marking it's longest run since winning 11 straight during the 2014-15 season.

• The Aggies have forced their opposition to shoot under 40-percent from the field in 11 games this year, most recently keeping the opposition under 30-percent from the field for the fourth time as Ole Miss shot just 27.5-percent Monday night.

Season Standouts

• Texas A&M's 44-point win over Ole Miss was the team's largest league win since topping Arkansas on the road, 104-60, in 2018, and the second-largest (48 at Mississippi State, 2013) SEC win since joining the conference in 2012-13.

• The Aggies allowed Ole Miss to score just 35 points, matching the second-fewest points A&M has allowed in an SEC game (35, vs. Mississippi State, 1/19/14).

• A&M shot over 50-percent in all four quarters against the Rebels.

• The Aggies boast the seventh-best rebounding margin in the nation (12.3), while ranking 16th in the country as they average 43.87 boards per game.

• The win over No. 20 Arkansas to open league play marked A&M's first of the season over an AP top 20 team.

• After topping the Razorbacks, the Aggies now sit at 6-2 in SEC openers.

• Two Aggies have recorded double-doubles in the same game on two occasions this season, as N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson did so against Houston and at No. 20 Arkansas.

• Texas A&M saw two players score 20-plus points in a game for the first time this season when Chennedy Carter (31) and Kayla Wells (22) did so against Oklahoma State.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Thursday's game will air on SEC Network with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (analyst).