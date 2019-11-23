No. 10 Men’s Swim & Dive Secures Three-Peat of the Art Adamson Invite

The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team set eight new school records throughout the three-day meet to win the Art Adamson Invite for the third year in a row on Nov. 23 at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies ended with a score of 1,322, more than second-place USC’s and third-place Hawaii’s scores combined.

Within three days Shaine Casas set five school records, three pool records and became the national leader in three different events. The sophomore speedster broke school records and earned first place in each of his individual races throughout the three-day meet, in addition to setting the A&M 100 back record in his leadoff swim of the 400 medley relay. Today, Casas set the record in the 200 back with an NCAA A-cut time of 1:38.21 and is tied as the eighth fastest performer in the event.

Adam Koster reset his own school record in the 100 free with NCAA B-cut time of 42.26. Andres Puente won the 200 breast with new personal-best and NCAA A-cut time of 1:52.48. In the concluding event of the meet, Shaine Casas, Adam Koster, Kaloyan Bratanov and Mark Theall notched a school record and NCAA A-cut time of 2:49.99.

Up Next

The men’s team will recover for a few weeks and return to action in a double-dual against Trinity University and Incarnate Word at the Palo Alto Pool in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 16.

Top Times On The Day

1650 Free – Luke Stuart – 15:06.58 (NCAA-B)

200 Back – Shaine Casas – 1:38.21 (NCAA-A) *

100 Free – Adam Koster – 42.26 (NCAA-B) *

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 1:52.48 (NCAA-A) *

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:45.71 (NCAA-B)

400 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Adam Koster, Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Theall – 2:49.99 (NCAA-A) *

First place finishes are marked with *

Quotes

Men’s Swimming Head Coach Jay Holmes

On winning the Art Adamson Invite…

“This meet is obviously something we look forward to every year. Being able to host the Art Adamson Invite is something that we do at least a little bit of prep work for. It was a really good team meet. We have a lot of good things to be thankful and excited for. We got all of our relays that will be in the NCAA’s. Breaking our school record in the 400 free relay tonight was really gratifying, but it should of happened years ago. We’ve been underperforming in the 400 free relay for years, and we smashed that record. To finally get that done feels really good.”

On the importance of winning the meet…

“This is our race rehearsal. For SEC’s and NCAA’s we have to be able to do it session, after session, after session. Hopefully our team continues to learn that. They did it hear at this meet, so that was really good.”

On Shaine Casas…

“I think everybody around the country saw him last year and really noticed him this summer. Right now every time he swims he’s doing something pretty exciting. Everybody knows who Shaine Casas is, and he is for sure coming.”

Freshman Swimmer Jace Brown

On his new top-time and NCAA B-cut in the 200 fly…

“It felt good! I was a little disappointed with the time. I wanted to be faster, but it’s a new top-time and a B-cut. I’ll take it.”