No. 10 Men’s Swim & Dive remains at the top through day two of the Art Adamson Invite

Shaine Casas executes another record day, supporting the No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team through the second day of the Art Adamson Invite on Nov. 22 at the Rec Center Natatorium. The men’s team sits in first with a score of 942, more than double second-place USC at 448.

In the prelims, Casas earned the best time in the world in the 2020 competition year and set a new pool record with a time of 53.14 in the 100 back in long course meters. In the 100 back finals Casas set a new pool record, A&M record and top time in the country at 44.48. His time ranks him as the seventh fastest performer in the 100 back of all time in the world. Casas erased the oldest school record, dating back from 2009, and leads the nation with his time of 45.26 in the 100 fly. Through two days Casas has managed to break four school records, three pool records and currently leads the nation in three different events.

The Aggies won five of the seven swimming events today, including both the relays. The 200 medley relay earned a NCAA B cut, while the 800 free relay earned an A cut. Andres Puente won the 400 IM with a new best time of 3:46.75.

On the diving board, Kurtis Mathews earned his first win of his junior campaign with a score of 395.10 in the 1-meter. His score marks his highest on the season in a six-dive 1-meter event. Victor Povzner placed fifth with a score of 307.75.

The Maroon & White returns for more tomorrow morning with the swimming prelims beginning at 10 a.m. and the swimming finals at 6 p.m.. Check 12thMan.com and follow @AggieSwimDive on twitter for updates and results.

Top Times On The Day

200 Medley Relay – Shaine Casas, Benjamin Walker, Adam Koster, Mark Theall – 1:24.44*

400 IM – Andres Puente – 3:46.75*

100 Fly – Shaine Casas – 45.26*

200 Free – Mark Theall – 1:32.96​

100 Breast – Andres Puente – 52.49

100 Back – Shaine Casas – 44.48*

800 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Mark Theall, Adam Koster, Kaloyan Bratanov – 6:15.71*

First place finishes are marked with *

Quotes

Men’s Swimming Head Coach Jay Holmes

On the huge performances in day two…

“This was a really good day for us. We had a lot of really good swims. We finally made an A cut in one of our four relays, after missing the cut in the three previous ones by tenths of seconds. It’s a huge relief for us.”

On Shaine Casas…

“Shaine Casas broke our old school record that we had here in the 100 fly that Boris Loncaric set at the NCAA’s over 10 years ago. That was cool. I texted Boris as soon as that happened. Boris, of course, is happy that his record finally fell, because I’ve been texting him for a while trying to find somebody to beat him. Boris was happy about that changed 100 back, too. I’m really proud of how that’s going to be the fastest 100 back ever done in this pool. That’s the first time that we got one of our school records on the pool. Nobody has ever really done it quite like that here.”

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

On the divers today…

“Kurtis [Mathews] came back to life after his travels from overseas. He did a real nice list of big dives and took the 1-meter very handedly. Victor [Povzner] had a few problems today. He missed one dive, and it sort of messed him up. He still did a good job.”

Sophomore Swimmer Shaine Casas

On his performance throughout the meet…

“I’m honored to be doing so well in front of all of these fans. It’s still just a stepping stone in the process. There’s still a lot to go. I’m not really content. I’m happy with it, but I’m not satisfied with my whole season yet.”