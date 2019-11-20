No. 10 Men’s Swimming & Diving hosts Art Adamson Invite

The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies men’s swimming & diving team hosts the Art Adamson Invite for the seventh consecutive season, set to begin on Nov. 21 and last through Nov. 23. The men’s portion of the meet will feature five teams consisting of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Hawaii, LSU, Southern Cal and Stanford. LSU will only have their divers competing in the meet.

A Winning Tradition

The Aggies are looking for a three-peat, as they have won the event in back-to-back season, 2017 and 2018. Within the most recent six-year streak of hosting the Art Adamson Invite, the Maroon & White has won the meet three times and placed within the top two slots every year besides the 2014 season.

“We will be the best that we have been all fall,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We’re definitely looking forward to this.”

So Far, So Good

Sophomore Shaine Casas has been dominant, leading the Aggies with eight individual first-place finishes, mainly in each backstroke and butterfly events. Senior breaststroke specialist, Benjamin Walker has collected six solo victories. Freshman Jace Brown has been the top Aggie swimmer in the 200 fly each time he’s swam the event this season and has secured wins in back-to-back meets after touching the wall first in the 100 free against BU and winning the 200 fly in the double-dual against Harvard and Duke. Freshman breaststroker, Andres Puente has been an exceptional compliment to Walker, as they have collected seven top-two finishes this season.

On the diving board, freshman Victor Povzner has already earned a pair of SEC Men’s Diver of the Week honors and has collected two first-place finishes, with four finishes in the top three through the six events he’s participated in so far.

“Victor [Povzner] looked solid” said head diving coach Jay Lerew on Povzner’s performance at the Harvard-Duke double-dual. “Hopefully he looks solid again this weekend.”

Senior Kurtis Mathews has placed in the top three five times this season as well.

Scouting the Competition

The Falcons have already notched a 5-3 record in their 2019-20 slate and are on a four-meet win streak. Additionally, Air Force placed fourth at last year’s Art Adamson Invitational. Stanford has yet to record any dual meet action on the season, but has placed first out of four teams competing at the University of Pacific Invite. The Trojans is 0-2 in dual meet season after being handed losses at Arizona State and Arizona. The Bayou visitors will supply an interesting freshman-versus-freshman diving matchup with Manny Vazquez Bas, who has placed in the top three on five occasions in his rookie campaign at LSU. The Rainbow Warriors have participated in a tri-meet with Arizona and Denver this season, in addition to hosting the Sunshine Diving Invitational. Also, Hawaii placed third at last year’s Art Adamson Invite.

“We’ve known this is going to be a really good meet,” Holmes said. “There’s going to be some really good teams here and a lot of really good racing. This meet is preparation for our SEC and NCAA meets.”

Texas A&M enters the Art Adamson Invite with a 3-2 record. The Aggies are returning from a Boston road trip collecting wins against Boston University and Harvard, along with a loss to Duke.

Remembering Art Adamson

Art Adamson was one of the longest tenured coaches in Texas A&M athletics history, coaching the Aggies from 1934 to 1970. During his time at Texas A&M, Adamson coached All-Americans and Olympians, while leading the Aggies to multiple conference team championships. He was inducted in the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1970, the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame and the Texas Swimming Hall of Fame. “The Adamson meet means something special to me,” explained Holmes. “We’re thrilled that we’re able to have a meet that honor the stuff that coach Adamson did during his time here.”

Meet Schedule

Thursday

Swim Prelims – 10 a.m.

First Dive Prelim (Women’s 1-meter) – 11 a.m.

Second Dive Prelim (Men’s 3-meter) – 1 p.m.

Dive Finals – 3 p.m.

Swim Finals – 6 p.m.

Friday

Swim Prelims – 10 a.m.

First Dive Prelim (Men’s 1-meter) – 11 a.m.

Second Dive Prelim (Women’s 3-meter) – 1 p.m.

Dive Finals – 3 p.m.

Swim Finals – 6 p.m.

Saturday

Swim Prelims – 10 a.m.

Dive Finals (Tower) – 1 p.m.

Swim Finals – 6 p.m.