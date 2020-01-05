No. 11 A&M Hosts Ole Miss in SEC Home Opener

The No. 11 Texas A&M women's basketball team returns home to open SEC action at Reed Arena as it hosts Ole Miss on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. The Aggies are coming off a road battle at No. 20 Arkansas, where they edged out the Razorbacks to earn an 84-77 victory. Ole Miss enters the week at 7-7 on the year and is in search of its first conference win of the season after falling, 58-51, to Georgia to begin SEC play.

About the Matchup

• Monday marks the 11th meeting between the Aggies and Rebels, as Texas A&M leads the all-time series 8-2, sitting at 4-0 against Ole Miss in College Station.

• The Aggies won the first five meetings after joining the SEC in 2012-13, but fell on the road in 2017.

• A&M has won the last two matchups with the Rebels, including a 72-60 win in Oxford last season.

• Head coach Gary Blair boasts a 13-10 all-time record against Ole Miss, earning a victory in his only meeting with Rebel head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter currently sits in fourth place on A&M's all-time career scoring list ... She recorded her seventh straight 20-point game at No. 20 Arkansas, finishing with 28 to move her career total to 1,817.

• Carter sits atop the SEC's scoring list and ranks fifth in the nation, averaging 23.2 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 53 games ... She has scored in double figures in 78 of her 79 career games.

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games after putting up 15 in the win at No. 20 Arkansas.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington ranks second in the SEC, averaging 4.9 assists per game, and has the fourth-best assist/turnover ratio in the conference (2.5).

• Junior forward N'dea Jones ranks third in the SEC, grabbing 10.4 rebounds per game.

• Head Coach Gary Blair became the fifth active head coach to surpass 800 wins in his head coaching career after a 72-43 win over Houston on Dec. 15.

• A&M is in the midst of an eight-game win streak, marking it's longest run since winning 11 straight during the 2014-15 season.

• The Aggies have limited their opponents to 49-or-fewer points on six occasions this season, most recently in their 85-48 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

• A&M has forced the opposition to shoot under 40-percent from the field in 10 of the team's 14 games this season.

Carter Scoring Streak

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter has scored in all 78 games of her career and has scored in double figures in 52 consecutive games.

• During this streak she has compiled 11 30-point games, including a career high 46 points at USC as a freshman.

• So far in her junior season she has surpassed the 20-point mark in 11 games.

• She is the only Aggie in program history to average 20+ ppg in multiple seasons.

Washington Lends Helping Hand

• Shambria Washington sits in second in the SEC averaging 4.9 assists per game and ranks fourth with a 2.5 assist/turnover ratio.

• The senior has dished out five-or-more assists in seven games this season, tallying a season-best nine helpers against Duke.

• Washington has limited her mistakes, committing two-or-fewer turnovers in eight games this season.

• Washington did not turn the ball over in 32 minutes on the court at Rice and also had zero mishaps in 30 minutes of action against the Islanders.

Post Presence

• Junior forwards N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson rank among the top rebounders and scorers in the SEC, respectively.

• Jones has dominated the boards and ranks third in the SEC with 10.4 rebounds per game, while sitting in ninth nationally in total rebounds (145).

• Jones has grabbed double figure rebounds in eight games this season, recording a double-double on four occasions.

• Johnson also ranks in the top 10 in the league in rebounding (7.2), while also boasting the fifth-best shooting percentage in the SEC (.561).

• Johnson has scored in double figures 11 times this season, earning a double-double all four times she has brought down double digit rebounds.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Saturday's game will air on SEC Network with Brenda VanLengen and Christy Thomaskutty calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Bret Dark (analyst).