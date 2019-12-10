No. 11 A&M hosts TCU in midweek clash

The No. 11 Texas A&M women's basketball team returns to Reed Arena to host TCU on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The Aggies look to remain in the win column as head coach Gary Blair is now two wins away from his 800th career victory. The Aggies used a 28-point third quarter to propel themselves to a 74-62 win over Oklahoma State Saturday, which was part of the Big12/SEC Challenge. TCU enters the midweek matchup without a loss on the season, sitting at 7-0 on the year after topping Auburn, 80-65, on Saturday.

About the Matchup

• Wednesday's matchup with the Horned Frogs will be the 41st in the series as the Aggies boast a 36-4 all-time record against TCU.

• A&M has won the last seven games in the series, including a 71-58 win in College Station in 2017, the last meeting between the two teams.

• The Aggies and Horned Frogs have not let A&M's move to the SEC halt the series that dates back to 1981, as they have met every season except for 2013 and 2018 since the program's departure from the Big 12 in 2012-13.

• Head coach Gary Blair holds a 13-3 record when facing TCU and has won all five meetings with TCU head coach Raegan Pebley.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter moved into fourth place on A&M's all-time career scoring list ... She scored 31 points against Oklahoma State to up her career total to 1,671 and pass Danielle Gant (1,645, 2005-09).

• Carter sits atop the SEC's scoring list and ranks fifth in the nation, averaging 22.4 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 47 games after scoring 31 against Oklahoma State, marking her first 30-point game of the season and 11th of her career.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington is second in the SEC with a 2.7 assist/turnover ratio ... Her 4.8 assists per game average also ties her for second in the league.

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in six of the team's eight games this season after recording her first 20-point game of the season and seventh of her career when she put up 22 against Oklahoma State.

• Junior forward N'dea Jones ranks fourth in the SEC, grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game, while senior forward Cheah Rael-Whitsitt's 7.6 boards per game average is good for 11th.

• The rebounding duo balances the floor as Jones' 6.6 defensive rebounds per game ranks second in the league, and Rael-Whitsitt brings down 3.9 offensive boards to sit in third.

• Rael-Whitsitt has given A&M a spark off the bench, grabbing 5-or-more rebounds in six of the last seven games, including nine against Oklahoma State.

• The Aggies average a +12.2 rebounding margin (No. 2 in the SEC), and are connecting on 44.4 percent of their field goals (No. 5 in the SEC).

• Head Coach Gary Blair aims to become the fifth active head coach to surpass 800 wins in his head coaching career, boasting a 798-323 record.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Saturday's game will air on SEC Network Plus with Mike Wright and Tap Bentz calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Bret Dark (analyst).