No. 11 Aggies Take Down Arkansas on Senior Day

The No. 11 Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team wrapped up its dual meet slate with a 162-130 win over Arkansas at the Rec Center Natatorium Saturday afternoon. Anna Belousova, Emma Carlton and Jing Wen Quah led the Aggies with two individual wins apiece, while A&M tallied 10 top-finishes and four event sweeps on the day.

The Aggies won the first six events of the day, claiming at least the top three spots in four events before the diving break. After a commanding victory by the 200 medley relay team of Raena Eldridge, Belousova, Carlton and Golf Sapianchai to start the day, Joy Field dominated the 1650 free (16:43.83), touching the wall 15 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

It was a senior sweep in the 200 free as Katie Portz (1:48.77), Karling Hemstreet (1:50.31) and Sara Metzsch (1:50.36) made it a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggies. A&M continued to stack victories, sweeping each of the next three events with Carlton earning first in the 100 back (54.56), Belousova taking the top spot in the 100 breast (1:01.88) and Quah (1:57.36) claiming the 100 fly.

Raena Eldridge added points for the Aggies with a second-place finish in the 50 free (22.79) just before the diving break.

Portz earned a second-place finish in the 100 free (50.72) before back-to-back A&M wins in the 200 back and 200 breast by Metzsch (1:58.70) and Belousova (2:12.98), respectively. Hemstreet earned second in the 500 free (4:54.98), and the Aggies added a 1-2 finish in the 100 fly from Carlton (54.29) and Sam Siebenaller (55.66). Quah wrapped up individual competition with a victory in the 400 IM (4:15.01).

Charlye Campbell earned second in the 3-meter with a score of 323.78 as A&M claimed the 2-6 spots in the first of the diving events. Alyssa Clairmont took second on the 1-meter board with a score of 280.65.

The Aggies will return to the pool when they travel to Auburn for SEC Championships, Feb. 18-22. Follow on Twitter for updates @aggieswimdive.

Post Meet Quotes

Head Coach Steve Bultman

On the team’s performance …

I’m very pleased that the girls swam well. We have some people that are definitely looking better, making improvements and moving in the right direction with SEC’s coming up in a little over three weeks.

On looking forward to SEC Championships …

We have a few that have already qualified for NCAA’s, so they won’t be resting hardly at all. But the majority of the girls will be rested and shaved, and we need to have them step up and swim fast to get their NCAA qualifying times.

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

On the team’s performance …

I wish we could have done a little better. We were a little flat today, but that’s to be expected. We started running stairs again and started doing a high-conditioning program for a week, then we are going to let off for a couple weeks, so they are a little fatigued today. They did alright, but I’d like to see them do a little better.

On preparing for SEC Championships …

Hopefully they are fresh and the details are there. The girls have their dives down, they’ve been doing them a while, but they just need to clean them up and get them in the water better.

Senior Swimmer Katie Portz

On Senior Day …

Today was great, the times were great, but most importantly it was Senior Day and I got to celebrate with my class. We had a bunch of great swims and I’m just happy to be here with them and to have made it through these four years.