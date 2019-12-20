No. 11 Aggies Take Down Georgia Tech in Coqui Classic

The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s basketball team held Georgia Tech to just three points in the second quarter and took off on the offensive end to position itself for a 60-48 victory over the Yellow Jackets in the Coqui Classic Friday evening. Junior guard Chennedy Carter led three Aggies in double figures with 21 points.

The Aggies took some time to warm up as they trailed throughout the first quarter. They tied thing up with under a minute remaining in the first, but were not able to put the game in their favor.

Despite battling foul trouble in the first half, A&M was able to hit a rhythm in the second quarter. The Aggies held Georgia Tech scoreless for the final 6:46 of the second period, by way of a 13-0 run that was led by six points from junior forward N’dea Jones to take a 30-20 advantage into the break.

It was more of the same in the second half as A&M remained up double figures for nearly the rest of the game.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M held the Yellow Jackets to a 35.7 shooting percentage from the floor, marking the ninth time in 11 games this season the team has forced its opponent to shoot below 40-percent.

The Aggies capitalized on Georgia Tech’s mistakes as they tallied 18 points off turnovers.

Georgia Tech’s three points in the second quarter was the fewest points allowed by the Aggies in a quarter this season.

Texas A&M used a starting lineup of Chennedy Carter, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 11th time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior guard Chennedy Carter led the way with 21 points, surpassing the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game and extending her double figure scoring streak to 50 games.

Junior forward Ciera Johnson added 15 points, going 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

Junior forward N’dea Jones did not come out of the game, playing the full 40 minutes for the second time in her career.

Jones brought down 12 rebounds, reaching double figures in the category for the sixth time this season, 28th time in her career.

Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson gave A&M a spark off the bench in the first half, putting up eight of her 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds. This was her second game of the season scoring in double figures.

Wilson also tallied three blocks in the victory, matching her career high.

Head coach Gary Blair moved to 801-323 in his head coaching career, 393-160 in his 17 years at Texas A&M.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will return to the court on Saturday, Dec. 21 to wrap up the Coqui Classic as they take on Montana State at 12:30 p.m. CT.