No. 11 Aggies return home to host Islanders

The No. 11 Texas A&M women's basketball team returns to Reed Arena to take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m., after picking up a pair of victories in Puerto Rico prior to the holiday break. The Aggies ran away with a win over Georgia Tech in their first game of the Coqui Classic, following it up with a late win over Montana State a day later. The Islanders are riding a four-game win streak into Sunday's clash, most recently taking down Central Arkansas, 67-47.

About the Matchup

• The Aggies boast a 4-0 record against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, as the two teams last met in 2016.

• All four meetings between the two teams have been in College Station, including a 65-59 win for A&M over the Islanders in the WNIT in 2016.

• The Aggies most recently topped A&M-Corpus Christi 84-55 in December of 2016.

• Head coach Gary Blair holds a 3-0 record when facing the Islanders, and a 12-1 record against A&M-Corpus Christi head coach Royce Chadwick.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter currently sits in fourth place on A&M’s all-time career scoring list ... She recorded her fifth straight 20-point game against Montana, finishing with 27 to move her career total to 1,767.

• Carter sits atop the SEC’s scoring list and ranks fourth in the nation, averaging 22.9 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 51 games ... She has scored in double figures in 76 of her 77 career games.

• Carter’s game-winner with three seconds left to play against TCU marked the second time this season the Aggies have won in the final seconds, after junior forward Ciera Johnson laid in the game-winner at Rice earlier this year.

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games after putting up 13 in the win over Montana State.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington ranks second in the SEC, averaging 4.6 assists per game, and has the sixth best assist/turnover ratio in the conference (2.1).

• Junior forward N’dea Jones ranks third in the SEC, grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game.

• Head Coach Gary Blair became the fifth active head coach to surpass 800 wins in his head coaching career after a 72-43 win over Houston on Dec. 15.

• The Aggies have limited their opponents to 49-or-fewer points on five occasions this season, most recently in their 60-48 win over Georgia Tech.

• A&M has forced the opposition to shoot under 40-percent from the field in nine of the team’s 12 games this season.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Saturday's game will air on SEC Network Plus with Mike Wright and Tap Bentz calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Bret Dark (analyst).