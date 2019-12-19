No. 11 Aggies set to begin Puerto Rico Coqui Classic

The No. 11 Texas A&M women's basketball team made the trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a pair of games in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic before the holiday break. The Aggies are slated to face an 8-1 Georgia Tech team on Friday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. CT. The Yellow Jackets most recently knocked off East Tennessee State, 87-48, at home on Sunday to earn their third straight victory. A&M will turn around and take on a 4-3 Montana State squad on Saturday afternoon that last played on Dec. 5th, when it fell to Gonzaga, 70-55.

About the Matchups

• The Aggies will face Georgia Tech for the first time in program history as the two teams meet in their first game of the Coqui Classic in Puerto Rico.

• Head coach Gary Blair holds a 1-0 record against the Yellow Jackets and has taken on his former assistant and current Georgia Tech head Coach Nell Fortner twice in his career (2-0).

• A&M is 1-0 this season against ACC teams after defeating Duke, 79-58, at Reed Arena in the first week of the season.

• The Aggies’ second game on the island will be against Montana State ... They have defeated the Bobcats in each of the two previous meetings in the series.

• Both games between the Aggies and Bobcats were played in College Station as A&M claimed a 61-43 win in 1986, and a 64-50 victory in 1988.

• Coach Blair is 1-0 in his head coaching career against Montana State and will take on Coach Binford for the first time.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter currently sits in fourth place on A&M’s all-time career scoring list ... She recorded her third straight 20-point game against Houston, finishing with 23 to move her career total to 1,719.

• Carter sits atop the SEC’s scoring list and ranks fourth in the nation, averaging 22.7 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 49 games ... She has scored in double figures in 74 of her 75 career games.

• Carter’s game-winner with three seconds left to play against TCU marked the second time this season the Aggies have won in the final seconds, after junior forward Ciera Johnson laid in the game-winner at Rice earlier this year.

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in five straight games after putting up 10 in the win over Houston.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington ranks second in the SEC, averaging 4.8 assists per game, and has the fifth best assist/turnover ratio in the conference (2.3).

• Junior forward N’dea Jones ranks third in the SEC, grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game, while senior forward Cheah Rael-Whitsitt’s 6.8 boards per game average has her in 14th.

• The rebounding duo balances the floor as Jones’ 6.6 defensive rebounds per game ranks second in the league, and Rael-Whitsitt brings down 3.5 offensive boards to sit in fourth.

• Head Coach Gary Blair became the fifth active head coach to surpass 800 wins in his head coaching career, when he moved to 800-323 all-time after a 72-43 win over Houston on Dec. 15.

• The Aggies have limited their opponents to 49-or-fewer points on four occasions this season, most recently in their 72-43 win over Houston.

• A&M has forced the opposition to shoot under 40-percent from the field in eight of the team’s 10 games this season.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Both games will be streamed , and will feature the radio call for the home team in the game.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst).