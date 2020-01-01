No. 11 Texas A&M Travels to No. 20 Arkansas to Open SEC Play

The No. 11 Texas A&M women's basketball team travels to No. 20 Arkansas to open SEC play on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8:05 p.m.

The Aggies are riding a seven-game win streak after knocking off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 85-48, on Sunday at Reed Arena. Arkansas boasts a 12-1 record entering the conference slate, most recently taking down UT-Martin, 96-46.

About the Matchup

• Arkansas leads the all-time series with A&M 22-11, as the two teams began as conference foes in the Southwest Conference in the early 80's and reunited when A&M joined the SEC in 2012-13.

• The Aggies have dominated the series since becoming part of the SEC, going 9-2 against Arkansas.

• A&M snapped a four game win streak against the Razorbacks last season as it fell, 58-51, in Greenville, South Carolina in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

• Head coach Gary Blair, who came to A&M after 10 seasons at Arkansas, boasts a 12-4 record against the Razorbacks, as well as a 4-1 record against Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter currently sits in fourth place on A&M's all-time career scoring list ... She recorded her sixth straight 20-point game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, finishing with 22 to move her career total to 1,789.

• Carter sits atop the SEC's scoring list and ranks fourth in the nation, averaging 22.8 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 52 games ... She has scored in double figures in 77 of her 78 career games.

• Carter's game-winner with three seconds left to play against TCU marked the second time this season the Aggies have won in the final seconds, after junior forward Ciera Johnson laid in the game-winner at Rice earlier this year.

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games after putting up 17 in the win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington ranks third in the SEC, averaging 4.6 assists per game, and has the fifth best assist/turnover ratio in the conference (2.3).

• Junior forward N'dea Jones ranks third in the SEC, grabbing 10.9 rebounds per game.

• Head Coach Gary Blair became the fifth active head coach to surpass 800 wins in his head coaching career after a 72-43 win over Houston on Dec. 15.

• The Aggies have limited their opponents to 49-or-fewer points on six occasions this season, most recently in their 85-48 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

• A&M has forced the opposition to shoot under 40-percent from the field in 10 of the team's 13 games this season.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

Thursday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Tamika Catchings (analyst) calling the action as part of the SEC Women's Basketball Whiparound. All 14 squads will be featured on SEC Network and SEC Network+ Thursday with tip times staggered through the evening. Host Alyssa Lang and analysts Andy Landers and Steffi Sorensen will be live in studio starting at 7 p.m. ET to breakdown the action on SEC Network and provide live look-ins to every game in the whiparound window. Each matchup can be watched in its entirety on SECNetwork+ via the ESPN App on connected devices.

The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1620 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst).

