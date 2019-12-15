No. 11 Texas A&M women give Blair 800th career win

Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, two other players had double-doubles and No. 11 Texas A&M gave Gary Blair his 800th win as a head coach with a 72-43 over Houston on Sunday.

Blair, who took over the Aggies in 2003 after stops at Stephen F. Austin and Arkansas, is the 11th Division I coach to reach that milestone and is the fifth active one. His teams have been to 24 NCAA Tournaments, 13 straight, and the Aggies won the national championship in 2011.

Ciera Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and N’dea Jones 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (9-1). Kayla Wells added 11 points. Carter, a junior, surpassed 1,700 points for her career.

Dorian Branch, Dymond Gladney and Tatyana Hill had 10 points apiece for the Cougars (5-6).

Carter had 16 points and Johnson 12 in the first half when the Aggies shot 58% and took a 44-26 lead.

Houston shot 28% for the game, was outrebounded by 14 and had 21 turnovers.

Blair joins Tara VanDerveer (1,075), Geno Auriemma (1,070), C. Vivian Stringer (1,028) and Muffet McGraw with 800 wins. He has 323 losses.

