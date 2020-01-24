No. 11 Women's Swimming & Diving host Arkansas on Senior Day

The No. 11 women's swimming & diving team will celebrate the 2020 senior class this Saturday, January 25th by hosting SEC foe Arkansas at the Rec Center Natatorium beginning at 11 a.m.

"I think it will go really well; we'll have a lot of fun with it," said head coach Steve Bultman about the upcoming Senior Day. "The juniors usually do some decorating and some kind of little skit afterwards, so it will be a lot of fun. It is also their last home dual meet ever since this is the last one so there's some mixed emotions along those lines."

"We have two seniors and we will miss them a lot, Haley [Allen] and Kaley [Batten]," head diving coach Jay Lerew mentioned. "It should be a lot of fun for them and we will see how they do."

The last time the Aggies swam against the Razorbacks was in 2014 when A&M defeated Arkansas in the dual meet, 170-140.

"They have a swimmer who is really out of sight so we will have our hands full with her," said Coach Bultman. "They have some other good swimmers as well, so it'll be really neat. We will see who shows up."

The women jumped eight spots in the CSCAA poll after the successful road win over LSU. This is the highest the Maroon & White have been ranked this season after beginning the year at No. 12.

The Maroon & White defeated their SEC rival LSU last week, 191.5-105.5. The Aggies earned first in all but two events and secured sweeps in two events. Katie Portz earned two first-place finishes, one in the 200 Free and one in the 500 Free. Anna Belousova also brought home a pair first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 Breast. Emma Carlton touched the wall first in two events as well, the 100 Back and the 100 Fly.

The diving squad had a successful meet on the boards with Charlye Campbell earning gold in the 3-Meter and Alyssa Clairmont claimed third. This was the fourth first-place finish for Campbell this season in the 3-Meter.

