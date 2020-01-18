No. 12 Aggies Return to Reed to Host Florida Sunday

The No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to return to the win column Sunday as it hosts Florida at 3 p.m. for its annual Military Appreciation game. The Aggies stumbled at No. 11 Kentucky without leading scorer Chennedy Carter, suffering their third loss of the season, second in league play. Florida enters Sunday's game at 11-7 on the season, 2-3 in the SEC after back-to-back losses at home to nationally-ranked Tennessee and Kentucky.

About the Matchup

• Sunday’s game against Florida marks the 11th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Gators, with A&M boasting a 9-1 record in the series.

• The Aggies have claimed each of the last five meetings with Florida and hold an impressive 5-0 record in College Station.

• The lone loss for A&M in the series came on Feb. 4, 2016, as the Aggies were edged out, 83-81, in Gainesville.

• Last season A&M earned an 80-62 road win over the Gators behind a 24-point night for Kayla Wells.

• Head coach Gary Blair sits at 12-12 all-time against Florida and holds a 2-0 record against head coach Cameron Newbauer.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter currently ranks fourth on A&M's all-time career scoring list as she upped her career total to 1,842 after adding 12 points, despite missing the second half with a sprained ankle, against LSU.

• Carter sits in second in the SEC and ranks seventh in the nation, averaging 21.9 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 55 games ... She has scored in double figures in 80 of her 81 career games.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington leads the SEC, averaging 5.0 assists per game, and has the third-best assist/turnover ratio in the conference (2.4).

• Washington dished out a career-high 10 assists at No. 11 Kentucky, while committing just a single turnover in 37 minutes of play.

• Junior forward N'dea Jones recorded her career-best fifth straight double-double with 10 and 12 at No. 11 Kentucky ... She is averaging 15.3 points and 12.8 boards in SEC play.

• Jones ranks second in the SEC, averaging 10.7 rebounds per game, while leading the league on the defensive boards (7.1/g).

• Head Coach Gary Blair is three wins away from his 400th at Texas A&M.

• Earlier this season Coach Blair became the fifth active head coach to surpass 800 wins in his head coaching career after a 72-43 win over Houston on Dec. 15.

Doubling Up

• Junior forwards N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson are on the verge of breaking into the top five all-time at A&M in career double-doubles, and are among the top five of the SEC's active career double-doubles list.

• Jones has strung together a career-long double-double streak with five straight after putting up 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds at No. 11 Kentucky ... Her seven total double-doubles this season are good for third in the SEC.

• Jones' seven double-doubles this season put her at 17 for her career, which ties her for fourth among current SEC players and ties her for sixth at A&M.

• Johnson has tallied 17 career double-doubles with five coming this season ... She ranks fourth, along with Jones, among active SEC players and is also tied with Jones for sixth on A&M's all-time list.

Washington Lends Helping Hand

• Shambria Washington leads the SEC averaging 5.0 assists per game and ranks third with a 2.66 assist/turnover ratio.

• The senior has dished out five-or-more assists in eight games this season, tallying a career-high 10 at No. 11 Kentucky.

• Washington has limited her mistakes, committing two-or-fewer turnovers in 11 games this season.

• Washington did not turn the ball over in 32 minutes on the court at Rice and also had zero mishaps in 30 minutes of action against the Islanders.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Thursday's game will air on SEC Network with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Aja Ellison (analyst).