No. 12 Aggies set to host No. 14 Ohio State in season opener

The No. 12 Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team will compete in its first meet of the year against No. 14 Ohio State at the Student Rec Center Natatorium. The 2019-20 season will begin on Friday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. with unscored long course meters competition. The dual meet with the Buckeyes is set to start on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in a short course yards setup. Diving will count for the dual meet on both days, as Friday will feature the women's 1-meter and the men's 3-meter, and Saturday will see the men's 1-meter and the women's 3-meter in the breaks.

"It should be a heck of a meet," said head coach Steve Bultman. "Both teams are pretty evenly matched. In a number events they have better times than we do, but in a number of events we have better times. It's just going to be the team that shows up ready to race. It's the first dual meet of the year. You want to see where everybody is, who's going to be the leaders and who's going to step up. So, it's always exciting to see the beginning of a new year."

This is the second clash between the Aggies and the Buckeyes, after the two teams first met a season ago in Columbus. A&M finished strong and brought home a 209-142 victory. Anna Belousova finished first in the 100 breast (1:01.89), while Katie Portz and graduate Claire Rasmus both tied for first in the 100 free (50.76), helping lead the Aggies to their first win for the season last year.

The swimming & diving team is coming off of a successful season, winning its fourth consecutive SEC Championship. Belousova finished first in the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the SEC Championships, setting a lifetime best of 2:04.80 in the 200. Haley Yelle, Jing Wen Quah and Taylor Pike earned All-America honors for their performances at NCAA Championships as well, giving the Maroon & White high hopes for their season opener.

For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Meet Schedule

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle/800 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

Diving Break – Women’s 1-Meter (Fri.), Men's 1-Meter (Sat.)

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle/400 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

Diving Break – Men’s 1-Meter (Fri.), Women's 3-Meter (Sat.)

200 Individual Medley

400 Freestyle Relay