No. 12 Texas A&M Takes on Oklahoma State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team remains at home to take on Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Aggies are coming off of a big win in front of a loud crowd, as they knocked off Central Arkansas, 76-46, on Elementary School Day Wednesday. Oklahoma State aims to make it back-to-back wins after topping UT Arlington, 60-47, a week ago as part of the Paradise Jam tournament in the Virgin Islands.

About the Matchup

• Saturday marks the 44th meeting between the former Big 12 foes ... The Aggies look to even the series as Oklahoma State holds a 22-21 series lead.

• A&M boasts a 15-4 record against the Cowgirls under head coach Gary Blair, who is 22-8 in his career when facing Oklahoma State.

• The Aggies have claimed four of the last five meetings with Oklahoma State, earning a 63-49 win in College Station on Feb. 18, 2012, in the most recent matchup prior to A&M joining the SEC.

• This is the first time A&M has participated in the Big 12/SEC Challenge since the 2015-16 season, when they topped Oklahoma, 74-68, in a top-20 battle on the road ... The Aggies are 1-1 in Big 12/SEC Challenge play.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter needs six points to move into fourth on A&M’s all-time career scoring list ... She enters the Oklahoma State game with 1,640 and aims to pass Danielle Gant (1,645, 2005-09).

• Carter sits atop the SEC’s scoring list and ranks 10th in the nation, averaging 21.1 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 46 games after scoring 12 against Central Arkansas.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington is second in the SEC with a 3.1 assist/turnover ratio ... Her 4.4 assists per game average is good for fourth in the league.

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in five of the team’s seven games this season after matching her season best with 19 points, including 10 in the first quarter, against Central Arkansas.

• A&M is the only school to see multiple players rank in the top 13 in rebounding in the SEC ... Junior forwards N’dea Jones (8.9) and Ciera Johnson (7.7) rank No. 5 and No. 11, respectively, while senior forward Cheah Rael-Whitsitt’s 7.4 boards per game average is good for 13th.

• Rael-Whitsitt has given A&M a spark off the bench, grabbing 5-or-more rebounds in five of the last six games ... She recorded her first double figure rebounding game with 14 boards against Central Arkansas.

• Head coach Gary Blair is three wins away from his 800th win as a head coach, sitting at 797-323 overall in his career, 389-160 at A&M.

• The Aggies average a +12.3 rebounding margin (No. 2 in the SEC), and are connecting on 45.5 percent of their field goals (No. 4 in the SEC).

• A&M earned the program’s 250th victory in Reed Arena when it defeated Central Arkansas 76-46 on Dec. 4.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Saturday's game will air on SEC Network Plus with Mike Wright and Tap Bentz calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Bret Dark (analyst).