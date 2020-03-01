No. 12 Texas A&M Unable to Get By No. 1 South Carolina

The No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team was unable to get by No. 1 South Carolina, falling 60-52 at Colonial Life Arena in the regular season finale for both teams. Junior guard Kayla Wells led the Aggies with 15 points, and the nation's fourth leading rebounder, N'dea Jones, posted a game-high 12 boards.

Play was close to start, but a four-minute scoring drought for A&M (22-7, 10-6 SEC) allowed the Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) to pull away and hold a 19-12 lead by the end of the period. Neither team was able to get much going in a low-scoring second quarter that saw South Carolina take a 31-22 lead into the break.

The Aggies were able to get back within six early in the third quarter, but a quick 8-0 run by South Carolina pushed the difference back to double figures by the media timeout. A&M never backed down and was able to get back within single digits in the final minute, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies forced South Carolina to shoot just 37-percent from the field, holding its opponent below 40-percent for the 17th time this season.

A&M used a starting lineup of Shambria Washington, Aaliyah Wilson, Kayla Wells, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the ninth time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior guard Kayla Wells scored in double figures for the 22nd time this year as she led the way with 15 points.

Junior guard Chennedy Carter extended her double-digit scoring streak to 61 games after a 12-point effort at South Carolina.

Junior forward N'dea Jones finished with 12 boards, recording double figure rebounds for the 23rd time this season.

Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson added 10 points against the Gamecocks, reaching double figures in the category for the third straight game.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M awaits the release of the 2020 SEC Tournament bracket for seeding in the event that runs Wednesday, March 1 through Sunday March 8. Check back at 12thMan.com for updates.