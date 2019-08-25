No. 12 Texas A&M and Pepperdine Play to 0-0 Draw

The woodwork was not friendly to No. 12 Texas A&M as the Aggies and Pepperdine Waves played to a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon at Tari Frahm Rokus Field.

The Aggies hit the post on three occasions, including Ally Watt in the first half and first overtime period and Taylor Ziemer in the second half. Both the frame jobs in regulation play were rockets that hit the inside of the post. Watt’s overtime shot hit the post after the keeper made the initial save.

Texas A&M [1-0-1] owned the advantage in shots (14-9) and shots-on-goal (7-3) while Pepperdine [1-0-1] held an 8-1 edge in corner kicks.

Freshman goalkeeper Shantel Hutton recorded her first career shutout for the Aggies, registering three saves. The Waves’ Zoe Clevely made seven saves, including two in overtime action.

The Aggies’ best scoring opportunity in the first half came in the 30th minute when Watt hit the right post on a shot from past a diving keeper from 10 yards out.

In the second half, Taylor Ziemer had two golden scoring opportunities snuffed out. In the 63rd minute, she went to the right upper 90 from 20 yards out, but Zoe Clevely made a leaping grab for the stop. In the 77th minute, Ziemer sent in another rocket, this one from 25 yards, but it struck right post.

The Aggies outshot Pepperdine, 4-2, in the 20 minutes of extra time but were unable to land the golden goal.

UP NEXT

The Aggies open the home slate Friday when they host the Cal State Northridge Matadors in a 7:30 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match…

“We’re pleased to come out of the road trip undefeated. Pepperdine defended brilliantly today We hit the post a few times and their goalkeeper made some great saves, including in the waning moments. It was a hard-fought match and Pepperdine is a super team and Tim (Ward) does a great job coaching them. This gives a little bit of confidence, but also gives us some things we need to work on before next Friday’s home opener against Cal State Northridge.”