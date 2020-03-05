No. 12 Texas A&M hosts South Carolina Friday Night

The No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team (9-3, 2-0) hosts South Carolina (8-4, 1-1) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Friday at 6 p.m.

“We are excited to host a great weekend of tennis at the Mitchell Tennis Center,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We need to continue to play smart and aggressive tennis as the level of play continues to rise. South Carolina will be a great test for our team and we cannot look ahead to Florida on Sunday.”

The Maroon & White return to action after a pair of 6-1 victories to open SEC action last weekend. A&M posted a win against Kentucky at home to start conference action at 1-0 for the 12th consecutive season. The Aggies traveled to Nashville to claim a Sunday win against Vanderbilt to remain perfect in league play.

A&M leads the all-time series against South Carolina, 11-4, including wins in 10 of the last 11 matches. Last season the Aggies defeated the Gamecocks, 5-2, in Columbus before dropping a 4-2 result in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Aggies enlist a quartet of ranked singles student-athletes, highlighted by No. 3 Vacherot. Vacherot entered the spring season following one of the most impressive fall campaigns by an Aggie in program history, advancing to at least the semifinals at the ITA All-American, ITA Texas Regional and the ITA National Fall Championships. Joining Vacherot in the rankings are No. 28 Hady Habib, No. 34 Carlos Aguilar and No. 111 Barnaby Smith.