No. 12 Texas A&M travels to No. 1 South Carolina in SEC clash

Texas A&M (22-6, 10-5 SEC) at South Carolina (28-1, 15-0 SEC)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)

The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to bounce back in its regular season finale at No. 1 South Carolina this Sunday, March 1 at 11 a.m. CT.

The Aggies (22-6, 10-5 SEC) fell to Alabama, 76-63, on Thursday night, snapping their four-game winning streak. All-American Chennedy Carter is on the cusp of breaking the school’s all-time scoring record, being only 42 points from the mark, and N’dea Jones is on a streak of 16-straight games of recording double-digit rebounds. A victory on Sunday against the Gamecocks (28-1, 15-0 SEC) would result in A&M clinching a double-bye in the SEC, and securing its first ever win over an AP No. 1.

South Carolina has won 22 consecutive games, and are the SEC champions of the regular season. It is coming off a 100-67 rout of Florida, where five different players scored in double digits. The Gamecocks have not lost at home since March 3, 2019, and are a perfect 14-0 this season at Colonial Life Arena.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Sunday’s game will air on ESPN2 with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst).

About the Matchup

•Sunday’s game marks the 10th meeting between the Aggies and the Gamecocks. South Carolina holds a 6-3 advantage in the all-time series.

•The last time the two squads matched up was during the 2018-19 season. The Gamecocks came out on top in College Station, 60-57. Cierra Johnson posted 13 points and 17 rebounds in the narrow defeat.

•The Aggies are 1-3 in Columbia, S.C., with their only victory in the Palmetto State coming in 2013.

•South Carolina (55.8/g) and the Aggies (58.0/g) are ranked first and second in the league in scoring defense, respectively.

•Texas A&M is 0-15 all-time versus the AP No. 1. The last time the Maroon and White faced off against the No. 1 team in the country was in 2015 versus South Carolina. The Gamecocks won 79-61 in Columbia, S.C.

•Head coach Gary Blair holds an all-time record of 14-9 against South Carolina, and is 3-6 against the Gamecock head coach, Dawn Staley.

SEC Standings

•A&M (10-5) is currently sitting at fourth in league standings, behind Kentucky (10-5), Mississippi State (12-3) and South Carolina (15-0).

•An LSU loss on Sunday at Arkansas would clinch a double-bye in the SEC Tournament for the Aggies.

•Texas A&M holds the head-to-head tie breakers over Arkansas (9-6) and Tennessee (9-6).

Quick Hits

•Junior guard Chennedy Carter is 30 points from passing Takia Starks for second all-time in scoring at A&M.

•Carter was recognized as an Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist ... She leads the team and is second in the league with 21.7 points per game.

•Carter scored a season-high 37 points in a victory at Tennessee, winning Co-SEC Player of the Week for her efforts.

•Carter extended her double-digit scoring streak to 60 games on Sunday with 16 points against Alabama.

•Junior forward N’dea Jones was named a top 10 finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, and has a league-leading 12 double-doubles in SEC play.

•Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 13.1 boards during SEC play, and grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds at Georgia.

•Jones’ 15 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and are tied for 13th in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 25, which gives her sole possession of second on A&M’s all-time list, only behind Anriel Howard (33).

•Jones is leading the SEC and is fifth in the country, averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, while leading the league in defensive boards (7.9/g).

•A&M has had four or more players score double digits in eight SEC games this season.