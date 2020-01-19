No. 12 Women Bounce Back, Down Florida 69-42

The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies stifled the Florida Gators on their way to a 69-42 victory at Reed Arena Sunday night. Junior forward N'dea Jones led all players with 19 points and 13 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double.

After a slow start, the game was tied at the end of the first quarter. The Aggies picked up their energy in the second quarter, finishing on a 15-3 run to close out the half with a 31-19 lead.

Led by double-doubles from Jones and junior center Ciera Johnson, as well as a career night for senior guard Jasmine Williams, Texas A&M continued to extend its lead throughout the second half. They pushed their lead to 51-35 after the third quarter, and then clamped down on defense in the fourth to finish strong to earn their ninth 20-plus point win of the season.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies forced Florida to shoot 27.1% from the floor, the lowest percentage a team has had against them all year. It's the fifth time this season they have held an opponent to under 30% shooting.

· Texas A&M outscored Florida in the paint, 40-18, putting up a season-high 21 second-chance points.

· The Aggies had just eight turnovers in the game, marking the third time this season they have committed single-digit turnovers.

· For the fourth time this season, Texas A&M had two players record a double-double in the same game.

· Texas A&M used a starting lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the second time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Senior guard Jasmine Williams played 22 minutes and scored 13 points, both of which were career highs.

· Junior forward N'dea Jones led the team with 19 points and 13 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double.

· Junior center Ciera Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double and tenth straight game scoring in double figures.

· Jones and Johnson upped their career totals to 18 career double-doubles, which ties them with Danielle Adams (09-11) for fifth all-time on Texas A&M's career list.

· Johnson also blocked a season-high four shots.

UP NEXT

The No. 12 Aggies will travel to take on Alabama at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday, January 23rd at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Junior Forward N'dea Jones

On what they did to get over the slow start…

"We felt like the shots that we were taking were still good, they just weren't going. Our mindset was just to keep shooting because eventually the ball would just go in. We knew that we needed to get offensive rebounds, if the ball wasn't going in to just help our confidence of seeing the ball through the goal. I think honestly just shooting the ball and running our offense."

On what sparked the second quarter run…

"I think it was our defense and rebounding that sparked that. Offensively, I think we just really tried to focus on passing and going from a good shot to a great shot, instead of just settling. That was also a mindset."

On Jasmine Williams …

"Her defense was really good, you could tell that she was locked in. We worked on plays during practice and she was defending them very well. We knew that she was locked in, so it made us all lock in on defense because she was going hard every possession. You just want to go hard for your teammates, and she brought that energy on defense that we needed."

Senior Guard Jasmine Williams

On what she did to give the team energy...

"My persona is energy, I tend to bring energy when I am on or off the court, so I just tried to play my game, and play within myself, not worry about mistakes. I wanted to go and do what I know how to do."

On a career-high night …

"I was just trying to knock down shots that I knock down every day in practice. I told myself, not to worry about the mistakes that are enviable because basketball."