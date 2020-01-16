No. 12 Women drop road battle at No. 11 Kentucky

The No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team was unable to get by No. 11 Kentucky, falling 76-54 at Memorial Coliseum Thursday night. A strong third quarter from junior guard Kayla Wells helped her lead the way with 18 points, while junior forward Ciera Johnson also added 18.

Johnson got things going to the Aggies in the first quarter, scoring nine of the team's 13 points, including the first seven. A&M led 13-12 heading into the second quarter, holding the league's leading scorer, Rhyne Howard, to just 1-for-7 shooting from the floor and 0-for 5 from three.

Howard knocked down back-to-back buckets to start the second period and spark the Wildcats. Kentucky closed out the first half on an 11-3 run to take a 33-21 lead into the break.

After putting up six points in the first half, junior guard Kayla Wells came alive in the third quarter and added eight points to her total the first five minutes of the new half. She tallied 12 by the end of the period to get the Aggies back within single digits heading into the final 10 minutes.

Five straight points for Kentucky to open the fourth quarter quickly put the Wildcats back up 14. A&M got back within 10 early on just the Wildcats responded with a pair of threes and never looked back.