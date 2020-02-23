No. 13 Aggie Tennis Posts 5-0 Win Over Arizona State

The No. 13 Texas A&M men's tennis team (7-3) swept Arizona State (3-5), 5-0, Sunday afternoon at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The second match of the day, against Incarnate Word, has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 5, due to inclement weather.

“We are really happy with the team coming back from a good showing on Friday to stay focused and defeat a very talented Arizona State team,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We continued to take some strides forward and we are excited to start SEC play on Friday against Kentucky.”

The Maroon & White opened the day with the doubles point through wins on courts one and two. On court two, A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter posted a 6-1 win over Tom LeBlanc and William Kirkman to improve to 7-1 this spring. The Aggie duo of Carlos Aguilar and Stefan Storch featured together for the first time as they clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 triumph over No. 12 Tim Ruehl and Andrea Bolla.

In singles action the Aggies posted a straight sweep of the first sets to set up a race for the final points of the match. Storch stayed hot after his stellar doubles play to win 6-1, 6-4 on court four over George Stoupe to give A&M the 2-0 advantage.

The Aggies racked up the next three points in a matter of moments as Schachter, Vacherot and Hady Habib won simultaneously to make the final score 5-0. Schachter claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 121 Makey Rakotomalala on court four. The clinch secured by No. 3 Vacherot on court two, winning 6-2, 6-1 on court two over Ruehl. No. 34 Habib wrapped up a 6-1, 7-5 win over Bolla on court one to finish the scoring.

The Aggies return to action Friday evening for their SEC opener against No. _ Kentucky at 6 p.m.

Tennis Match Results

Arizona State vs Texas A&M

2/23/2020 at College Station, TX

(George P. Mitchell Tennis Center)

#13 Texas A&M 5, Arizona State 0

Singles competition

1. #34 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Andrea Bolla (ASU) 6-1, 7-5

2. #3 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Tim Ruehl (ASU) 6-2, 6-1

3. #31 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. Christian Lerby (ASU) 6-3, 2-6, 0-0, unfinished

4. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #121 Makey Rakotomalala (ASU) 6-4, 6-2

5. Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Tom LeBlanc (ASU) 7-6 (7-4), 3-2, unfinished

6. Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. #12 Tim Ruehl/Andrea Bolla (ASU) 6-4

2. Noah Schachter/Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Tom LeBlanc/William Kirkman (ASU) 6-1

3. George Stoupe/Christian Lerby (ASU) def. Hady Habib/Pranav Kumar (TAMU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Arizona State 3-5

Texas A&M 7-3; National ranking #13

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,4,2,1)