No. 13 Aggie Tennis opens SEC Play at home against Kentucky

The No. 13 Texas A&M men's tennis team (7-3) hosts Kentucky (9-4) to open Southeastern Conference play at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Friday at 6 p.m. The Aggies are looking to open conference play with a win for the 12th straight season.

“We are excited to open the next portion of our season with SEC play on Friday night against Kentucky,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We need to continue to take steps forward this season and improve every time we step on the court. Kentucky is a deep and talented team that we have to be ready for mentally and physically.”

The Maroon & White return to action after sweeping Rice and Arizona State last weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M leads the all-time series against Kentucky, 8-3, including wins in four of the last five matches. Last season the Aggies defeated the Wildcats, 6-1, in Lexington with wins from Hady Habib, Valentin Vacherot, Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter and Guido Marson in addition to the doubles point.

The Aggies enlist a trio of ranked singles student-athletes, highlighted by No. 3 Vacherot. Vacherot entered the spring season following one of the most impressive fall campaigns by an Aggie in program history, advancing to at least the semifinals at the ITA All-American, ITA Texas Regional and the ITA National Fall Championships. Joining Vacherot in the rankings are No. 31 Carlos Aguilar and No. 34 Hady Habib.

