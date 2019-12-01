No. 13 Aggies Set to Host First and Second Rounds of 2019 NCAA Championship

Texas A&M volleyball will host the first and second rounds of the 2019 NCAA Volleyball Championship after receiving an at-large bid to the tournament. The first and second round matches will take place at Reed Arena on Thursday (Dec. 5) and Friday (Dec. 6) evening, the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee announced Sunday. The Aggies are 26-24 all-time in NCAA tournament matches and will make their 25th tournament appearance, with the program’s last victory coming in 2015 over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Aggies earned the No. 13 overall seed (21-7, 16-2 SEC) and play host to the Big East Tournament Champion St. John’s Red Storm (22-11) on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the friendly confines of Reed Arena. The match follows a first-round battle between the Oklahoma Sooners (19-8) and Rice Owls (26-3) at 4:30 p.m.

TV information for these matches will be released at a later time.

The winner of the two first-round matches will compete in the second round on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Reed. The winner of the second-round matchup will earn a berth in the Madison Regional on Dec. 13-14 at the UW Field House.

All-session ticket sales for the first two rounds at Reed Arena go live on Monday morning, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Single-session ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Tickets are available during business hours at the 12thMan Foundation Ticket Office in the north end of Kyle Field, on match day at Reed Arena one hour before the match and online by clicking here. Each day of the tournament counts as one session and will be ticketed accordingly. Prices are available at 12thManFoundation.com.

The Aggies enter the NCAA Tournament with their best conference finish since 2016, where A&M tied for the No. 3 slot. A&M finished 12-1 in matches played at Reed Arena this season, its best home finish since 2000. Texas A&M is making its 25th appearance in the NCAA tournament along with its first tournament appearance under second-year head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn.

St. John’s earned its third overall NCAA berth by winning the Big East Conference Tournament this past weekend. Texas A&M and St. John’s will play each other for the first time in program history on Thursday.

The Oklahoma Sooners, who the Aggies defeated on Sept. 17 of this season, earn their 12th tournament selection in program history with an at-large bid. The Aggies hold a strong 36-9 series lead over the Sooners.

Rice received an at-large bid and will make its second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. The Owls are making their fifth tournament appearance in program history. Texas A&M is 35-4 all-time against Rice and 36-9 against Oklahoma.