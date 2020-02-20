No. 13 Texas A&M Tennis hosts Rice

The No. 7 Texas A&M men's tennis team (5-3) hosts Rice (3-3) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Friday at 4 p.m. The match was moved up a couple hours due to low temperatures in the forecast for later Friday evening.

The Maroon & White return to action after the ITA Indoor Team Championships last weekend at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisc. The Aggies earned the program’s first ever win against UCLA, topping the No. 16 Bruins, 4-1.

Three seasons ago, Texas A&M opened the season with a 4-3 win at Rice as Arthur Rinderknech clinched the win with a last-match-standing victory on court one. Joining Rinderknech in the win column were Max Lunkin, Aleksandre Bakshi and Valentin Vacherot.

The Aggie own a 36-5 advantage in the all-time series between the former Southwest Conference foes. A&M has won eight straight in the series and are 9-2 against the Owls under Denton’s direction.

The Aggies enlist a trio of ranked singles student-athletes, highlighted by No. 3 Vacherot. Vacherot entered the spring season following one of the most impressive fall campaigns by an Aggie in program history, advancing to at least the semifinals at the ITA All-American, ITA Texas Regional and the ITA National Fall Championships. Joining Vacherot in the rankings are No. 31 Carlos Aguilar and No. 34 Hady Habib.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.