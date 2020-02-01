No. 15 A&M Hits the Road to Take on LSU

The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to take on LSU on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. The Aggies are riding a four-game win streak into Sunday’s matchup after topping Georgia 64-63 on Thursday. LSU boasts a 15-5 record on the year and is 5-3 in conference play. The Tigers most recently picked up a 77-68 win at Florida on Thursday.

About the Matchup

• Sunday’s game at LSU marks the 29th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Tigers, with the series locked at 14 wins apiece.

• The home team has earned the victory in seven of the last eight regular season meetings ... LSU holds an 8-4 advantage over the Aggies in Baton Rouge.

• Neither team has won back-to-back games in the series since A&M claimed a pair of wins between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, both coming in College Station.

• The Aggies aim to avenge the 57-54 loss to LSU earlier this season in College Station ... N’dea Jones led A&M with 19 points and 12 rebounds after leading scorer Chennedy Carter went down with a sprained ankle in the first half.

• Head coach Gary Blair sits at 21-21 all-time against the Tigers and holds a 10-7 record against LSU head coach Nikki Fargas.

Quick Hits

• Junior forward N’dea Jones recorded her career-best ninth straight double-double with 21 and 10 against Georgia ... She leads the team averaging 16.5 points and 12.3 boards in SEC play.

• Jones is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every conferenceg game this year.

• Jones’ 11 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and 11th in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 21, which gives her sole possession of third on A&M’s all-time list.

• Jones ranks second in the SEC and 13th in the country, averaging 10.9 rebounds per game, while leading the league on the defensive boards (7.3/g).

• Senior guard Shambria Washington is tied for first in the SEC averaging 5.1 assists per game, and is also tied for league lead with a 2.7 assist/turnover ratio.

• In the last five games, Washington has dished out five-plus assists four times and committed more than two turnovers once, while averaging 36.2 minutes per game.

• Junior forward Ciera Johnson has scored in double figures in 13 straight games, while boasting the fifth-best shooting percentage in the league (54.2).

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has strung together five straight games scoring in double figures after adding 14 points in the win over Georgia.

• A&M’s 18-3 record is its best through 21 games since the 2010-11 national championship season.

• Head Coach Gary Blair earned the 400th victory as the head coach at Texas A&M when the Aggies defeated Missouri 72-53 at Reed Arena a week ago.

Doubling Up

• Junior forward N’dea Jones sits in third all-time at A&M in career double-doubles with 21 to date, and ranks fourth among active SEC players.

• Jones is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every league game.

• Jones has strung together a career-long double-double streak with nine straight after putting up 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against Georgia ... Her 11 total double-doubles this season are good for second in the SEC, 11th in the country.

• Junior forward Ciera Johnson has tallied 18 career double-doubles with six coming this season ... She ranks fifth among active SEC players and is also tied with Danielle Adams (09-11) for sixth on A&M’s all-time list.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Sunday's game will air on SEC Network with Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play), Steve Miller (analyst), and Tap Bentz (analyst).