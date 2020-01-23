No. 15 A&M beats Alabama on the road 79-74

The No. 15 Texas A&M women's basketball team erased an 11-point second-half deficit and rallied for a 79-74 win at Alabama Thursday night.

Shambria Washington drained an open three on the far side to put A&M up 72-71 with 1:09 remaining. Battling through three more ties and five lead changes, a huge three from junior guard Aaliyah Wilson with 30 seconds left in the game put the Aggies ahead the rest of the way.

A&M was led by a seventh straight double-double by N'dea Jones (21 points, 11 rebounds) and a career-high 20 points from Washington.

The Aggies seemed to control the momentum in the first quarter, putting together a 9-3 run to pull ahead, but Alabama battled back to tie things up at 18 by the end of the period.

Alabama used a 10-2 run midway through the second quarter create some distance and go up nine. Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson stopped the scoring spree and helped A&M put a run of its own together, as the Aggies scored eight of the final 11 points of the half to only trail 36-32.

A&M continued to fight into the fourth quarter and eventually strung together six straight points to tie things up at 61 apiece with just under six minutes remaining in the game. Alabama ended the run with a three the next time down, but junior guard Kayla Wells answer with a long three to again match the Crimson Tide just before the final media timeout.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies shot a season-best 53.3-percent from three-point range in the game.

A&M remains unbeaten by the Crimson Tide, moving to 9-0 in the all-time series.

The Aggies forced Alabama to shoot just 27.8-percent from the floor in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M used a starting lineup of Shambria Washington, Aaliyah Wilson, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the third time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior forward N’dea Jones recorded her seventh straight double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. She is the only player in SEC to notch a double-double in every conference game.

Jones upped her career double-double total to 19, giving her sole possession of fifth on A&M’s all-time list.

This was just the second 20-point game of Jones’ career.

Senior guard Shambria Washington put up a career-high 20 points, going a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Junior forward Ciera Johnson made it 11 straight games in double figures as she add 15 points in the victory.

Junior guard Kayla Wells added 15 points in the game, for her third straight game in double figures.

UP NEXT

The No. 15 Aggies return home to host Missouri on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.