No. 15 A&M travels to Alabama Thursday

The No. 15 Texas A&M women's basketball team hits the road for a Thursday night matchup at Alabama set for 7 p.m. The Aggies look to remain in the win column after a big, 69-42 win over Florida Sunday. Alabama enters the game at 11-7 on the season, 1-4 in league play, as it aims to bounce back following a 65-63 loss at No. 23 Tennessee on Monday.

About the Matchup

• Thursday's game at Alabama marks the ninth all-time meeting between the Aggies and Crimson Tide, with A&M boasting an 8-0 record in the series.

• The Aggies have claimed all three meetings in Tuscaloosa, as the two teams have only faced each other as SEC foes.

• Last season A&M earned a 70-43 win in College Station, behind an 18-point, 11-rebound performance from Ciera Johnson.

• Head coach Gary Blair sits at 16-9 all-time against Alabama and holds a 17-2 record against head coach Kristy Curry, 7-0 record while Coach Curry has been at Alabama.

Quick Hits

• Junior forward N'dea Jones recorded her career-best sixth straight double-double with 19 and 13 against Florida ... She is averaging 16.0 points and 12.8 boards in SEC play.

• Jones is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every conference this year.

• Jones ranks second in the SEC and 11th in the country, averaging 10.8 rebounds per game, while leading the league on the defensive boards (7.1/g).

• Senior guard Shambria Washington is second in the SEC averaging 5.0 assists per game, and has the second-best, 12th in the nation, assist/turnover ratio in the conference (2.8).

• Washington matched her season average with five assists against Florida, and did not commit a turnover in the game for the third time this season.

• Senior guard Jasmine Williams had a career-day against Florida, scoring a career-high 11 points off the bench in 23 minutes of action.

• Junior forward Ciera Johnson has scored in double figures in nine straight games, earning a double-double in three of the last five games.

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter currently ranks fourth on A&M's all-time career scoring list as she upped her career total to 1,842 after adding 12 points, despite missing the second half with a sprained ankle, against LSU.

• Carter sits in second in the SEC and ranks seventh in the nation, averaging 21.9 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 55 games ... She has scored in double figures in 80 of her 81 career games.

• Head Coach Gary Blair is two wins away from his 400th at Texas A&M.

Doubling Up

• Junior forwards N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson have broken into the top five all-time at A&M in career double-doubles, and are among the top five of the SEC's active career double-doubles list.

• Jones has strung together a career-long double-double streak with six straight after putting up 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against Florida ... Her eight total double-doubles this season tie her for second in the SEC.

• Jones' eight double-doubles this season put her at 18 for her career, which ties her for fourth among current SEC players and ties her for fifth at A&M.

• Johnson has tallied 18 career double-doubles with six coming this season ... She ranks fourth, along with Jones, among active SEC players and is also tied with Jones and Danielle Adams (09-11) for fifth on A&M's all-time list.

Washington Lends Helping Hand

• Shambria Washington is second the SEC averaging 5.0 assists per game and also ranks second in the league, 12th in the country, with a 2.8 assist/turnover ratio.

• The senior has dished out five-or-more assists in nine games this season, tallying a career-high 10 at No. 11 Kentucky.

• Washington has limited her mistakes, committing two-or-fewer turnovers in 12 games this season.

• Washington did not turn the ball over in 32 minutes on the court at Rice ... She also had zero mishaps in 30 minutes of action against the Islanders and was able to avoid a turnover in 34 minutes against Florida.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Thursday's game will air on SEC Network+ with Eli Gold and Rick Moody calling the action and Arielle Schaffer on the sideline.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst).