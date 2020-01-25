No. 15 Aggies return home to host Missouri

The No. 15 Texas A&M women's basketball team returns home Sunday, Jan. 26 to host Missouri at 3 p.m. as head coach Gary Blair looks to make it 400 victories at A&M. The Aggies battled on the road to earn a come-from-behind win at Alabama Thursday night, topping the Crimson Tide 79-74. Missouri enters the weekend at 5-14 on the season, 2-4 in league play. The Tigers recently snapped a three-game skid with a 71-57 win at Ole Miss a week ago.

About the Matchup

• Sunday's game against Missouri marks the 29th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Tigers, with A&M boasting an 18-10 record in the series.

• The Aggies have won 15 of the last 18 matchups, and hold a 7-3 advantage over Missouri as SEC foes.

• A&M is 10-2 against the Tigers in College Station.

• After earning back-to-back wins in the series, the Aggies fell on the road to Missouri in overtime last season, 70-65, despite a 29-point night for Chennedy Carter.

• Head coach Gary Blair sits at 19-6 all-time against Missouri and holds a 9-3 record against the Tigers' head coach Robin Pingeton.

Quick Hits

• Junior forward N'dea Jones recorded her career-best seventh straight double-double with 21 and 11 at Alabama ... She is averaging 16.8 points and 12.5 boards in SEC play.

• Jones is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every conference this year.

• Jones' nine double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and 18th in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 19, which ties her for third on A&M's all-time list.

• Jones ranks second in the SEC and 11th in the country, averaging 10.8 rebounds per game, while leading the league on the defensive boards (7.1/g).

• Senior guard Shambria Washington is third in the SEC averaging 4.8 assists per game, and has the second-best, 13th in the nation, assist/turnover ratio in the conference (2.7).

• Washington put up a career-high 20 points at Alabama, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time in her career, as she went a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range.

• Junior forward Ciera Johnson has scored in double figures in 11 straight games, while boasting the fourth-best shooting percentage in the league (55.0).

• Junior guard Kayla Wells battled early foul trouble at Alabama, but was able to score in double figures for the third straight game, adding 15 points in the win.

• The Aggies saw two players score 20-plus points in the same game for the second time this season after Jones scored 21 and Washington added 20 at Alabama.

• A&M trailed by as many as 11 points at Alabama, but was able to overcome a double-digit deficit and earn a victory for the second time this season (Montana State).

• Head Coach Gary Blair needs one win to reach his 400th victory at Texas A&M.

Post Presence

• Junior forwards N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson rank among the top rebounders and scorers in the SEC, respectively ... The duo has teamed up to record double-doubles in the same game four times this season.

• Jones has dominated the boards, ranking second in the SEC and 12th in the country with 10.8 rebounds per game, while sitting in fifth nationally in total rebounds (206).

• Jones has grabbed double figure rebounds in 13 games this season, recording a double-double in a career-best seven straight games, nine times this season.

• Johnson also ranks in the top 12 in the league in rebounding (7.1), while also boasting the fourth-best shooting percentage in the SEC (55.0).

• Johnson has scored in double figures in 11 straight games, earning a double-double all six times she has brought down double digit rebounds.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Thursday's game will air on SEC Network+ with Mike Wright and Tap Bentz calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Bret Dark (analyst).