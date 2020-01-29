No. 15 Aggies round out week at home hosting Georgia

The No. 15 Texas A&M women's basketball team remains at home to host Georgia on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. The Aggies are riding a three-game win streak into the midweek game and are coming off of a 72-53 win over Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, led by an 18-point effort from junior guard Kayla Wells. The Lady Bulldogs enter the road game at 12-8 on the season, 3-4 in conference play. Most recently, they fell at home to top-ranked South Carolina 88-53 on Sunday.

About the Matchup

• Thursday's game against Georgia marks the 10th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Lady Bulldogs, with A&M boasting a 6-3 record in the series.

• The Aggies won the first four games of the series, with the home team winning the next three and each team stealing a road win in the last two matchups.

• A&M is 2-1 against the Lady Bulldogs in College Station, but most recently topped Georgia 76-66 in Athens a season ago.

• The two teams only met once, in the 2011 NCAA Tournament, prior to becoming conference foes in the SEC.

• Head coach Gary Blair has won seven of his 22 meetings with the Lady Bulldogs, with all but one win coming since arriving at Texas A&M ... Coach Blair and Georgia head coach Joni Taylor are tied at two wins apiece in the four times they have met.

Quick Hits

• Junior forward N'dea Jones recorded her career-best eighth straight double-double with 10 and 13 against Missouri ... She is averaging 15.9 points and 12.6 boards in SEC play.

• Jones is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every conference this year.

• Jones' 10 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and 15th in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 20, which gives her sole possession of third on A&M's all-time list.

• Jones ranks second in the SEC and 11th in the country, averaging 11.0 rebounds per game, while leading the league on the defensive boards (7.3/g).

• Senior guard Shambria Washington is third in the SEC averaging 5.0 assists per game, and is tied for first in the league, 11th in the nation, with a 2.8 assist/turnover ratio.

• Washington has stepped up big in the last two games, averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists in the team's two win last week.

• Junior forward Ciera Johnson has scored in double figures in 12 straight games, while boasting the fifth-best shooting percentage in the league (55.1).

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has strung together four straight games scoring in double figures after leading the way with 18 points against Missouri, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

• A&M has forced its opponent to shoot under 40-percent from the field 13 times this season, and has not lost a game when doing so.

• Head Coach Gary Blair earned the 400th victory as the head coach at Texas A&M when the Aggies defeated Missouri 72-53 at Reed Arena Sunday.

Doubling Up

• Junior forward N'dea Jones sits in third all-time at A&M in career double-doubles with 20 to date, and ranks fourth among active SEC players.

• Jones is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every league game.

• Jones has strung together a career-long double-double streak with eight straight after putting up 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against Missouri ... Her 10 total double-doubles this season are good for second in the SEC, 15th in the country.

• Junior forward Ciera Johnson has tallied 18 career double-doubles with six coming this season ... She ranks fifth among active SEC players and is also tied with Danielle Adams (09-11) for sixth on A&M's all-time list.

Washington Lends Helping Hand

• Shambria Washington is third the SEC averaging 5.0 assists per game and also is also tied for first in the league, 11th in the country, with a 2.8 assist/turnover ratio.

• The senior has dished out five-or-more assists in 10 games this season, tallying a career-high 10 at No. 11 Kentucky.

• Washington has limited her mistakes, committing two-or-fewer turnovers in 15 games this season.

• Washington did not turn the ball over in 32 minutes on the court at Rice ... She also had zero mishaps in 30 minutes of action against the Islanders and was able to avoid a turnover in 34 minutes against Florida.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Thursday's game will air on SEC Network+ with Mike Wright and Tap Bentz calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Bret Dark (analyst).