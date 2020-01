No. 15 Dime Box beat Fayetteville 43-31 Friday night in a district 30-A game at Longhorn Gym. The win improves the Longhorns record to 15-6. Mason Spacek led Dime Box in scoring with 14 points. Blake Scott scored 8 points for the Longhorns. Kalep Toney scored 6 points for Dime Box.

The Longhorns will return to action January 21 to host McDade. Fayetteville will be on the road January 21 Prairie Lea.