No. 15 Texas A&M awaits Quarterfinal Matchup

The four seeded Texas A&M women’s basketball team will begin its Southeastern Conference Tournament run in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 6 at 1:15 p.m. CT against either Arkansas or Auburn.

The Aggies (22-7, 10-6 SEC) will take the winner of the Arkansas (22-7, 10-6 SEC) versus Auburn (11-17, 4-12 SEC) matchup. The Razorbacks and Tigers will play in the SEC Tournament semifinal on Thursday at approximately 1:15 p.m. CT.

The Aggies are riding into the SEC Tournament having just made program history. Both Chennedy Carter and N’dea Jones were named to the All-SEC First Team earlier in the week. This was the first time that two Aggies were voted onto the SEC’s first team since they joined the league in 2012. Carter is in reach of the all-time scoring record, needing only 30 points to reach the top. The All-American is also 40 points from becoming the program’s first 2,000 point scorer. Jones leads the SEC in rebounds (340), rebounds per game (11.7) and double-doubles in league play (12). The Maroon and White will look to their two first teamers to help lead the charge into March madness.

A&M is 12-2 in quarterfinals games during the Gary Blair era, with a 14.3 win margin in the victories. Blair and the Aggies are looking to secure their fourth straight trip to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Friday’s game will air on the SEC Network with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1550 AM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst). The game can also be heard on Sirius XM SEC Radio (channel 374).

About the Matchups

•The Aggies are a perfect 2-0 this season against Arkansas and Auburn.

•A&M is 1-1 versus Arkansas in the SEC Tournament, having lost last season in the semifinals, 58-51. The Aggies have never lost to the Tigers (3-0) in postseason play.

•Coach Gary Blair is 17-2 versus Mike Neighbors (5-2) and Terri Williams-Flournoy (12-0).

Quick Hits

•Juniors Chennedy Carter and N’dea Jones became the first pair of Aggies to be named to the All-SEC First Team in the same season.

•Carter is 18 points from passing Takia Starks for second all-time in scoring at A&M.

•Carter was recognized as an Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist ... She leads the team and is second in the league with 21.3 points per game.

•Carter scored a season-high 37 points in a victory at Tennessee, winning Co-SEC Player of the Week for her efforts.

•Carter extended her double-digit scoring streak to 61 games on Sunday with 12 points against South Carolina.

•Junior forward N’dea Jones was named a top 10 finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, and has a league-leading 12 double-doubles in SEC play.

•Jones is averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 boards during SEC play, and grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds at Georgia.

•Jones’ 15 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and are tied for 14th in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 25, which gives her sole possession of second on A&M’s all-time list, only behind Anriel Howard (33).

•Jones is leading the SEC and is fifth in the country, averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, while leading the league in defensive boards (8.0/g).

•Jones ranks fourth nationally in total rebounds (340), and leads the SEC by over 30 boards.

•Junior guard Kayla Wells is 21 points away from the 1,000th point of her career.