No. 15 Women Suffer Road Loss at LSU, 59-58

No. 15 Texas A&M saw its four-game win streak snapped with a tough 59-58 loss to LSU Sunday afternoon inside the Maravich Assembly Center.

Aaliyah Wilson led the way for the Aggies, scoring a season-high 16 points and adding 7 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. Kayla Wells also scored 16 while N'dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds, extending her double-double streak to 10 games.

Trailing by two with 17 seconds to go, Jones swatted a Khayla Pointer shot and leapt out of bounds to save the ball, getting it to Ciera Johnson and setting the Aggies up for the potential game-tying or game-winning possession. A&M, however, could not convert a layup with 6 seconds to go and LSU held on to the win with a pair of late free throws.

After the Aggies controlled the game early on, LSU used a 9-1 run late in the first quarter to pull ahead and hold a two-possession lead through the end of the quarter. Production slowed for both teams in the second quarter.

A&M stole back the momentum in the third quarter, outscoring LSU 24-16 to regain the lead. The Aggies used a 13-2 run late and a huge, mid-court buzzer beater by junior guard Aaliyah Wilson to go up 43-42 with 10 minutes to play.

With LSU back on top in the fourth quarter, Wilson drove the lane and snapped a 6-0 run by the Tigers with just over two minutes to play. She came up big again with 45 seconds on the clock when she converted a three-point play to make it a two-point game, 57-55.

TEAM NOTES

Despite not having the rebounding advantage in the game, A&M outscored the Tigers 34-28 in the paint.

The Aggies tallied 10 steals in the game, reaching double figures in the category for the fourth time this season.

Texas A&M used a starting lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the sixth time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson scored a season-high 16 points in the game, reaching double digits in the category for the fourth time this season.

Junior guard Kayla Wells made it six straight games scoring in double figures as she helped lead the way with 16 points.

Junior forward N’dea Jones remains as the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every conference game after a 12-point, 12-rebound performance against the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will return to action on Sunday, Feb. 9, remaining on the road to take on nationally-ranked Mississippi State at 12 p.m.