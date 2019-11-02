No. 16 Aggies Fall Short in Loss to No. 8 Longhorns

No. 16 Texas A&M women's swimming & diving fell to No. 8 Texas, 165-133, in an exciting rivalry meet at the Rec Center Natatorium Friday night. The Aggies battled throughout the night but were unable to steal the advantage.

The women had a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 Breast with Anna Belousova notching first (1:02.02), Kylie Powers finishing second (1:03.66) and Caroline Theil earning third (1:03.77). That was one of three first-place finishes for Belousova, earning first in the 200 Breast (2:14.38) and as part of the 200 Medley Relay (1:38.97).

Charlye Campbell notched first in the 3-Meter (362.62), knocking down the reigning NCAA Champion from Texas. Haley Allen earned second in the 1-Meter (285.52), while Alyssa Clairmont placed third (278.11).

The Aggies travel to Houston to battle Rice on Saturday, November 9th at 1 p.m. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Quotes

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

"I was really proud of Charlye [Campbell] because the girl from Texas is the NCAA Champion and she just picked her off, so that's going to be a big confidence booster for the next few weeks."

Women's Head Coach Steve Bultman

"We had some really good swims, I was pleased with how we raced. In a lot of races, we were better than what we were two weeks ago and that's what we talked about. We want to improve, we want to make progress, we want to fix some of the things we didn't do right two weeks ago and keep moving on."