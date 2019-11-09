No. 16 Aggies Pick Up Road Win at Rice

The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming squad defeated Rice in its first road meet of the season, 158-102, at the Rice Competition Pool. The Aggies claimed first in 12 of the 14 events, including multiple 1-2 finishes. This was the 15th meet up between the teams, with A&M taking all of them.

The Maroon & White started the meet off strong with a 1-2 finish in the 400 Medley Relay, as Raena Eldridge, Anna Belousova, Emma Carlton and Golf Sapianchai claimed first (3:46.62), followed by Grace Wey, Victoria Roubique, Jing Wen Quah, and Karling Hemstreet in second (3:50.59). That was one of three first-place finishes for Carlton, including the 50 (23.57) and 100 Free (51.21). Hemstreet earned multiple individual wins in the 200 (1:50.28) and 500 Free (4:59.99). Eldridge also scored a second first-place finish in the 100 Back (55.49).

The diving team competed in Boston, Massachusetts in a double-dual meet at Harvard and against Duke with the men’s team. Charlye Campbell secured first on the 1-meter (283.30) and finished fifth on the 3-meter (285.45).

The Aggies return to College Station for their Art Adamson Invite starting on November 21st. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Quotes

Women’s Head Coach Steve Bultman

“I was pleased with the racing. We’re not too worried about the times here. It being outdoor, the weather is awesome, we had three double winners today.”

Junior Jing Wen Quah

“I think it went really well. I was really happy with my swim, I went a lot faster than I thought I would and I had a lot of fun.”