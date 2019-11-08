No. 16 Aggies Set for Dual Meet at Rice

The No. 16 Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team travels to Houston to take on Rice in the first road meet of the season. This is the 15th meet up between the Aggies and Owls with A&M defeating Rice in all 14 previous meetings. The diving squad will head to Boston, Massachusetts, this weekend with the men's team for a double-dual meet against Harvard and Duke. The swim team takes on Rice at 1 p.m., while the diving squad starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday November 9th.

The last meet between the two teams was in College Station last season. Anna Belousova notched first in the 100 Breast (1:02.30), Raena Eldridge placed first in the 100 Free (51.66) and Sara Metzsch earned first in the 200 Back, helping the Maroon & White to a 177-111 win.

Last weekend, Texas A&M battled with rival No.8 Texas, falling short, 165-133. The women had a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 Breast with Belousova earning first (1:02.02), Kylie Powers finishing second (1:03.66) and Caroline Theil rounding out the group in third (1:03.77). That was one of three first-place finishes for Belousova, who added top finishes in the 200 Breast (2:14.38) and as part of the 200 Medley Relay (1:38.97).

Charlye Campbell notched first in the 3-Meter (362.62) last weekend, knocking down the reigning NCAA Champion from Texas. Haley Allen earned second in the 1-Meter (285.52), while Alyssa Clairmont placed third (278.11).

