No. 16 Texas A&M Travels to No. 8 Mississippi State Sunday

The No. 16 Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to bounce back as it remains on the road after a week off, to take on No. 8 Mississippi State on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. The Aggies sit at 18-4 on the year, 6-3 in the SEC. They are coming off of a narrow, 59-58, loss at LSU a week ago, that snapped a four-game win streak. The Bulldogs enter the weekend at 21-3 on the season, 9-1 in SEC play. They have won five straight after suffering their lone league loss at top-ranked South Carolina, and most recently picked up a 72-55 win at No. 23 Tennessee Thursday night.

About the Matchup

• Sunday’s game at Mississippi State marks the 12th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Bulldogs, with Mississippi State holding the series advantage, 7-4.

• The two teams met once prior to becoming SEC foes, as A&M earned a 93-47 win over the Bulldogs in College Station in 2011.

• The Aggies have earned just one win in Starkville, bringing home an 81-33 victory in 2013.

• The Bulldogs came out on top in last year’s meeting in College Station, 92-62, and have won six straight in the series.

• Head coach Gary Blair sits at 12-13 all-time against the Bulldogs and holds a 10-7 record against his former assistant and current Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer.

Quick Hits

• Junior forward N’dea Jones recorded her career-best 10th straight double-double with 12 and 12 at LSU ... She is averaging 16.0 points and 12.2 boards in SEC play.

• Jones is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every league game this year.

• Jones’ 12 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and 11th in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 22, which puts her in third on A&M’s all-time list.

• Jones ranks second in the SEC and 11th in the country, averaging 11.0 rebounds per game, while leading the league on the defensive boards (7.4/g).

• Senior guard Shambria Washington is tied for second in the SEC averaging 5.0 assists per game, and is tied for league lead with a 2.6 assist/turnover ratio.

• Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson stepped up for the Aggies at LSU, scoring a season-high 16 points, with 12 coming in the second half.

• Junior forward Ciera Johnson has scored in double figures in 13 of the last 14 games, while boasting the fifth-best shooting percentage in the league (53.4).

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has strung together six straight games scoring in double figures after helping lead the way with 16 points at LSU.

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 this week ... She leads the team averaging 21.9 points per game.

• Head Coach Gary Blair earned the 400th victory as the head coach at Texas A&M when the Aggies defeated Missouri 72-53 at Reed Arena on Jan. 26.

Doubling Up

• Junior forward N’dea Jones sits in third all-time at A&M in career double-doubles with 22 to date, and ranks fourth among active SEC players.

• Jones is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every league game this season.

• Jones has strung together a career-long double-double streak with 10 straight after putting up 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds at LSU ... Her 12 total double-doubles this season are good for second in the SEC, 11th in the country.

• Junior forward Ciera Johnson has tallied 18 career double-doubles with six coming this season ... She ranks fifth among active SEC players and is also tied with Danielle Adams (09-11) for sixth on A&M’s all-time list.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Sunday's game will air on ESPN with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action will be Tom Turbiville (play-by-play).