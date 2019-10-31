No. 16 Texas A&M Women’s Swimming & Diving host Rival No. 8 Texas

The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team faces off against No. 8 Texas for their annual rival meet. The Aggies have a 1-0 record so far this season, knocking off No. 14 Ohio State, 174-109.

Returner Anna Belousova notched first in the 200 Breast (2:13.91) last season against the Longhorns. The Maroon & White earned a 1-2 finish in the 400 Free Relay with Raena Eldridge, Golf Sapianchai, Katie Portz, and Claire Rasmus in front and Sara Metzsch, Amanda Armstrong, Jing Quah, and Haley Yelle finishing second.

“It’s going to be tough, they have a very good team and they seem to swim really well in season so we will have our hands full,” says head coach Steve Bultman. “[Every race] is important, we are doing the 16 event order. They’re solid up and down the line up. Good divers, I was really please and I know Jay [Lerew] was too last week with Charlye Campbell diving really well. There will be a number of really good races, that 200 Medley Relay right out the gate, first thing is always important.”

The Aggies lost to the No. 1 Longhorns last season, but after their successful weekend against the Buckeyes, the women have high hopes. The Maroon & White secured multiple first-place wins against Ohio State including senior Raena Eldridge’s top finish in the 50 Free (23.15) and 100 Free (51.04). Belousova also placed first in both 100 Breast (1:02.33) and 200 Breast (2:16.48). Sophomore Emma Carlton notched double firsts as well in the 100 Back (53.83) and 100 Butterfly (53.82). Junior Charlye Campbell swept the diving events for the first time in her career, earning 301.88 points in the 1-Meter and 278.17 in the 3-Meter.

“I actually thought that was going to be a very, very close meet,” said Bultman. “Sort of like the men’s meet went down, that close. We stepped up a little better than I thought we would and we got our finger tips down on the wall first in those close races, so it was good to see.”

The women take the pool at 6 p.m. Friday, November 1st at the Rec Center Natatorium. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.